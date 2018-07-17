Alabama runoff results

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- Alabama residents hit the polls Tuesday for runoff elections.

In Lamar County, Sharon Nethery was voted in as the Probate Judge with 1,459 votes.

She faced Republican candidate Terry Roberts who had 1,361.

As far as statewide races go, State Representative Will Ainsworth defeated Alabama Public Service Commission President, Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor.

That office has been vacant since then, incumbent Kay Ivey, became Governor in April of 2017.

Ainsworth faces Democratic minister Will Boyd in November.

Mayor Rick Pate has defeated longtime state Sen. Gerald Dial for the Republican nomination for commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

The statewide general election is November 6th.