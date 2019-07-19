Alabama sales tax holiday coming this weekend

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s sales tax holiday for school supplies is this weekend.

Purchases of items including most clothes, computer equipment, paper, writing instruments, and other school-related items are exempt from the state’s 4% sales tax, from Friday through Sunday.

A list, published by the state Revenue Department includes most everything that’s exempt.

It also includes items where the state tax still applies, including sports supplies, and musical instruments.

Cities and county governments may still charge local sales taxes.