Alabama sets new unemployment record at 2.8%

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama sets a new unemployment record, as the seasonally adjusted rate drops to 2.8%.

Governor Kay Ivey confirmed April’s numbers this morning.

This was a drop from 2.9% in March.

The state has also seen rises in wages.

Average weekly pay for workers in Alabama has gone up $21 over-the-year.

Lamar and Pickens Counties both saw drops in unemployment.

Lamar County now stands at two percent and Pickens is 2.6%.