Alabama state agencies launch death investigation after Lamar Co. pursuit

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday, April 16, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched a death investigation at the request of the Vernon Police Department (PD).

Vernon PD and deputies with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle after receiving a reckless driving call. The driver led law enforcement officers on a pursuit.

Eventually, the pursuit ended, and the driver was injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The driver was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, Miss., and later succumbed to their injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter