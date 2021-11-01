Alabama truck driver facing drug charges after running from police

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A truck driver is facing some serious drug charges after running law enforcement off the road.

Corry Manley of Butler, Alabama is charged with reckless endangerment, sell/distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall drivers started calling about a reckless, fully loaded 18-wheeler.

Hall and another deputy were run off the road and gave chase to Manley.

He was stopped on Highway 17, south of Carrollton.

Hall says the initial callers to 911 led to the arrest.

Manley is out of jail on bond.