Alabama unemployment is rate going down and paychecks going up

ALABAMA, (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment rate is going down and people’s paychecks are going up.
The state’s unemployment rate was three point six percent last month.
This means there are about 80,000 people unemployed in Alabama.
That number was nearly 290,000 last April.
Right now, Lamar County’s unemployment rate is two point five percent and Pickens County’s is three point four percent.
Alabama’s Department of Labor believes employers are raising pay, as they look for more workers.
People in the state are earning about 67 dollars more this year, compared to last year.