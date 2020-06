The Alabama unemployment rate was decreasing as people returned to work following COVID-19 shutdowns.

The unemployment rate has dropped from 13.8% to 9.9%. That number was still higher than May 2019’s unemployment rate, which was 3%.

In Lamar County, the unemployment rate was below the state’s average at 7.8%. While in Pickens County, it was higher than the average at 10.2%.

In total, over 220,000 people in Alabama were still unemployed.