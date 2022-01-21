Alabama unemployment rate stands at 3.1% for past five months

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The employment picture in Alabama is holding steady.

Preliminary unemployment numbers for December were released on Friday, and Alabama’s jobless rate for the 5th month in a row stands at 3.1%.

The state is outpacing the nation as a whole where unemployment stands at 3.9%. And it’s showing marked improvement over its own December 2020 numbers, when unemployment statewide was 4.7%. Average wages are also up over the previous year by just over 26 dollars.

In our area: Lamar County is coming in at 2.2% and Pickens County’s 3.2% is slightly higher than the state average.