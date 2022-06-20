Alabama voters head to the polls for runoff election on Tuesday

ALABAMA, Miss. (WCBI) – Alabama voters head back to the polls tomorrow to take care of some unfinished business. There are statewide runoffs in a number of races and a local race in Pickens County.

There is only one race on the Democratic side of the ticket. Yolanda Rochelle Flowers and Malika Sanders Fortier square off to see who will face incumbent Governor Kay Ivey in November.

The Republican Party left a few more unanswered questions. One of the big prizes is retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby’s seat. Shelby’s Chief of Staff Katie Britt and Representative Mo Brooks were the top finishers in the Primary. The winner here will face off against Democrat Will Boyd and Independents Richard Bowers and Jarmal Sanders in November.

There is also a GOP runoff in the Secretary of State’s race between Wes Allen and Jim Zeigler. The winner will take on Pamela Lafitte in the General Election.

Tomorrow’s run-off will decide the State Auditor’s race. GOP voters will choose between Stan Cooke and Andrew Sorrell. There is no challenger in this race.

In Pickens County, the Sheriff’s race is still undecided. Current Sheriff Todd Hall and District Attorney Investigator Jordan Powell face off in that race.

Polls will be open from 7 AM until 7 PM.