Alabama woman: Shot that hit pregnant woman was self-defense

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A 23-year-old Alabama woman says she was acting in self-defense when she fired her gun and hit another woman who was later arrested on manslaughter charges for the death of her own fetus.

AL.com reports Ebony Jemison says she was “minding her own business” before a December altercation when she shot Marshae Jones, killing her 5-month-old fetus.

A grand jury later indicted Jones for manslaughter after deciding she intentionally caused the death of her fetus by starting the fight. Prosecutors dropped the charges against Jones last week.

Jemison says she thought she fired a warning shot into the ground and didn’t realize Jones had been wounded until later.

Attorney Mark White represents Jones. He told the Associated Press that Jemison’s account of the incident was “flawed.”

