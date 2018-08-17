Alabama’s jobless rate unchanged from June

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WCBI) – For the second month in a row, Alabama’s unemployment rate is holding steady.

According to the Alabama Department of Labor, right now 30,000 more people have jobs than the year before.

Alabama saw a 4.1 percent unemployment rate in July, unchanged from June’s figure. Wages are also rising among workers.

In our area, Pickens and Lamar counties, saw a drop in unemployment.

In Pickens county, it’s July rate came in at 5.6 percent. The month before, the jobless rate was 6.4.

Lamar county’s figure is 4.2, a drop from June’s 4.9 rate.