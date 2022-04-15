Alabama’s unemployment rate for March ties a record low

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment rate for March ties a record low.

The preliminary report shows that the state’s jobless rate is down to 2.9%.

That’s down slightly from February’s 3 percent, and down significantly from the same time last year.

This month’s rate ties a record set in September of 2019 – before the pandemic hit.

In our area, Lamar County’s jobless rate is below the state average at 2.2%; while Pickens county is slightly above at 3 %.