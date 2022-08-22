Alabama’s unemployment rate increased over the summer

ALABAMA, Miss. (WCBI) – It wasn’t by much but Alabama has seen increase of people with jobs over the summer, according to the Associated Press.

The unemployment rate was at 2.6% in July.

Just under 60 thousand people in the state are unemployed but that leaves over 2 point 2 million people with a job, an increase compared to this time last year.

Shelby County, just south of Birmingham, had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.1%.

Wilcox County recorded the state’s highest jobless rate at 11.3%.