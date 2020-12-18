Alabama’s unemployment rates improve across the state

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment numbers show significant improvement across the board.

The November unemployment rate is four point four percent.

That is a drop from October’s five-point seven percent.

The Alabama Department of Labor says this is the highest level of employment since March.

Gains were seen in trade, transportation, utilities, professional, and manufacturing sectors.

Lamar County’s unemployment rate is two point seven percent, which is a full point below last month’s numbers.

Pickens County has a four-point five percent unemployment rate…down from six percent in October.