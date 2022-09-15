Alcorn Co. man accused of stealing vehicle from volunteer fire department

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Alcorn County man has been accused of stealing a vehicle from a volunteer fire department.

Cedric Wilbanks of Corinth has been charged with grand larceny.

The sheriff’s department posted on Facebook that Wilbanks is also facing three counts of burglary from incidents that happened during the time frame of when the service vehicle was stolen.

Deputies were first called to Union Center Volunteer Fire Department on September 11th.

The truck was later recovered.

Deputies also thanked the public for their help in the case.