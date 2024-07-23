Alcorn County deputies capture wanted man accused of shooting

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Late Monday night, Alcorn County deputies ended a manhunt for an accused gunman.

Daniel Brock Yates was captured near his Lauren Drive home in Corinth.

On social media, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the area of County Road 174 and Rock Hill Pentecostal Church on Sunday afternoon.

There were reports that someone shot at a home and drove through a yard before crashing.

The suspect was confronted by homeowners and allegedly pulled a rifle out.

Yates remains in jail.

