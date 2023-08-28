Alcorn County Tax Collector pleads guilty to 3 charges, resigns from office

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Alcorn County Tax Collector pleaded guilty to three charges and resigned from office.

The State Auditor’s office confirmed Larry Ross pleaded guilty to false representation with intent to defraud.

He was given five years probation and ordered to repay money to the state.

Ross was arrested by the auditor’s office in December 2020.

He was accused of taking money from fees collected from the office, among other alleged offenses.

In his guilty plea, Ross also had to withdraw from the upcoming November general election.

