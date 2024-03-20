Alcorn County woman charged in SNAP fraud case

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Alcorn County woman was charged in a SNAP fraud investigation for allegedly receiving thousands of dollars.

Beverly Sandoval was arrested on February 28 by Alcorn County officials.

According to an investigation by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, Sandoval received over $27,000 in SNAP benefits by inaccurately reporting household income.

MDHS encourages anyone to contact their office to report fraud activity.

