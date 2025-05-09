Alcorn Regional Correctional Facility Inmates take part in graduation

NEMCC partners with Alcorn County to offer various classes to inmates

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One by one, as their names were called, twelve inmates received certificates for completing a semester of the prison education program.

When he took office as Alcorn County Sheriff in 2016, Ben Caldwell wanted to do something to help inmates have a plan for success after their release.

The sheriff teamed up with Northeast Mississippi Community College and started the program.

“That is our goal, to help them get a foothold, and Northeast is part of that, getting something they can put their name on, they can be proud of,” said Sheriff Caldwell.

Students study a subject for the entire semester, and they can also take the Work Keys test, which is required by many area companies.

NEMCC instructors come to the jail to teach the classes. NEMCC President Dr. Ricky Ford said it is all about helping the inmates have a plan for life after incarceration.

“The ultimate goal is to get them some type of knowledge or skill. When they leave here, they will be on a pathway, have a skill to get employment, and be a productive member of society,” said Dr. Ford.

Kewon Evans completed the introduction to astronomy course and also completed the WorkKeys test. He said a solid education is a foundation for success.

“It is about wisdom, knowledge, and understanding, helping me as I go on in life, it will follow me as I continue to study,” Evans said.

“This gives him an opportunity to begin working on his future, jail is where he is now, but it is not his final destination, and having programs like this helps him to get to what is next,” said Andrewl Stimage, Kewon’s cousin.

It takes a lot of people and agencies working together to make the prison education program work. But the results speak for themselves. So far out of those inmates who have take the courses and been released, none have returned to jail.

Organizers say they are always looking for new funding sources so they can help even more inmates.

