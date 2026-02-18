Aliceville mayor addresses recent police officer arrest

Aliceville, Ala. (WCBI) The Aliceville Mayor releases a statement regarding the recent arrest of a city police officer.

Mayor Terrence Windham posted a statement to social media saying, “No one is above the law, and we are fully cooperating with the proper authorities as the legal process moves forward. Until the process is complete, the officer will be placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the completion of the process.”

The Mayor goes on to say this person does not represent the department as a whole, and that the city is committed to maintaining the public’s trust.

This is one of several arrests in Pickens County related to child sex crimes.

The Alabama Office of the District Attorney, Twenty-Fourth Judicial Circuit, along with the Aliceville Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, and

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations/Birmingham has been cooperating on these cases

