All 5 districts of Lowndes County VFDs team up to host rodeo

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – They help the community during emergencies, and now they’re asking the community to help them in a fun way.

All five districts of the Lowndes County Volunteer Fire Department have teamed up to bring a weekend of family fun to the Lowndes County Horse Park.

The volunteers have brought a professional rodeo to Lowndes County.

It will be the first major public event for the facility and will feature eight competitive events.

There will also be good food, and the money raised goes back into the community for important work.

“You know it costs a lot to operate a volunteer fire department. And this is one of the ways we’re able to purchase equipment and the needs that we need for our departments, each one of them,” said Chief Andy Grant, District 2 Lowndes County VFD.

The rodeo features two days of fun, starting tonight at 7:30, and not to worry, if it’s raining, the arena is covered.

