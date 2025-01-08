All eyes on Thursday and Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Confidence in a system bringing winter weather to the area is increasing as we get closer to Thursday and Friday. Be sure to tune in regularly as we get a better picture of impacts closer to the event.

TONIGHT/WED: Clouds should stick through most of the night, which will somewhat moderate lows, but they will still fall in to the mid to low 20s. Out the door tomorrow some clouds will still be around, and it will feel like it is in the teens and low 20s. Some frost will be possible overnight/early AM. Through the day, we should see more and more of the sun, and afternoon highs will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s.

WINTER WEATHER: Overnight Thursday and into Friday a system will approach the area, riding along the gulf coast. As it does so, some flurries/showers will be possible after midnight and early Friday morning before the bulk of the precipitation moves in. Details on where this line between who gets rain and who gets snow are still unclear, but in general areas north will see mainly snow. Areas along and around HWY 82 will likely have a mix of rain, sleet, snow, and possibly a little freezing rain. Areas well south of that will likely see rain for the majority of the system. Details on amounts and more clarity on who will see what are still to come.

Continue to tune in, as changes to this map are likely in the coming days, and small variations in the forecast could have large changes on the impacts you need to expect!