All-Star Football Camp to feature fundamentals of football and life lessons

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Slots are open for a football camp featuring former NFL players and college standouts, and it all benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

Organizers and sponsors are finalizing details for the second annual “All Star Football Camp.” It takes place June 16th at Ballard Park in Tupelo.

There will be many former professional football players, along with well-known college athletes. It teaches youngsters about the fundamentals of football and other valuable lessons.

“A bunch of ex NFL players, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, University of Memphis players will be there, to share their life lessons with them, it’s a football camp, but you can also learn a lot about life coming to this camp,” said Marcus Gary, with the city of Tupelo, who is also a participant in the camp.

“We made enough money to buy bleachers last year for inside, we also have a little seed money to do it again this year, so we’re real excited,” said Leslie Nabors, of Buffalo Wild Wings, one of the sponsors.

For more information on how to register, go to bgcnms.org/all-star-football-camp