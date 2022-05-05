Alleged attempt to steal a vehicle leads to a felony charge

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An alleged attempt to steal someone’s vehicle leads to a felony charge and a hefty bond.

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department says on May 2nd, Brian Michael of Corinth is accused of driving off with a Chevy truck on County Road 1021.

The suspect didn’t get far.

The sheriff’s deputies caught the suspect and returned the vehicle back to the owner.

Michael is charged with Felony Taking of a Motor Vehicle.

His bond is set at $30,000.