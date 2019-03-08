Alleged Tishomingo car thief caught in the act

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An alleged car thief caught in the act.

Tishomingo County investigators said a burglary at a local business was stopped as the suspect was pulling off with the vehicle.

Quick thinking employees called 911 after Matthew Blake Voyles was spotted trying to steal a car from a business in Burnsville.

They locked down the business in case the suspect tried to come in.

Several agencies, local and state, responded to the call.

MHP troopers arrived on the scene first, and were able to stop the Corinth man from taking off.

Deputies and MDOT officers transported Voyles to the Tishomingo County Jail.

He faces Felony Taking of Motor Vehicle charges, and remains in custody.

The investigation is still open.

More arrests could be made.