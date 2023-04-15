Allegro Family Clinic host pediatric health carnival

COLUMBUS, Miss ( WCBI ) – The Allegro Family Clinic hosted a pediatric health carnival.

Patients who came by were able to receive a free sports physical and enjoy lots of goodies.

The clinic was looking to reduce the anxiety some people may have about coming to a health provider.

Nurse Practitioners Mollie Cornelius says the importance of getting a sports physical.

” This is a very important screener for children for sports. There can be underlying issues that we don’t know about until they have these sports physicals done so we are trying to make sure that their heart, lungs, and any kind of musculoskeletal problems are identified before they go onto the field,” said Cornelius.

Lindsay Kimp also works as a Nurse Practitioner for Allegro. She says the importance of building early relationships with patients.

“It’s important for every healthcare provider to approach a patient as they would a family member and build what we call a medicine early report, so making you feel comfortable and making you feel like you can share your concerns with us, ” said Kimp.

