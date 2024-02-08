Already in jail: Macon man faces another rape-related charge

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man was back in jail facing yet another rape-related charge. This time, while already being locked up.

Jamar Stallings was charged with sexual battery and rape for allegedly assaulting an inmate in the Winston County Jail.

His bond was set at $10,000.

Stallings was arrested by Macon police in 2022 as a home invasion suspect.

He was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, and attempted rape in that case which placed him in the Noxubee County Jail.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Stallings in 2022 since he was out on probation at the time of his arrest.

Because of disciplinary reasons, according to law enforcement, Stallings was later transferred to the Winston County Jail.

