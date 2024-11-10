Altercation breaks out at basketball tournament in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An altercation took place Saturday afternoon at a basketball tournament at Armstrong Junior High School in Starkville.

The school was hosting the tournament when a fight broke out on Nov. 9.

The School Resource Officers had to take the necessary precautions to dissolve the dispute, detain 3 individuals, and release them to their parents.

The fight was between visitors at the school, but at this time, it is unclear whether it was between players or attendees.

The fight was separate from the school itself.

