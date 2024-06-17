Altercation sends one man to hospital, other to jail in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Friday night fight landed one man in surgery and another in jail.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott told WCBI that two men got into an altercation in the county.

And during that fight, one man stabbed the other in the arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital in Tupelo for a serious injury that required surgery.

He has since been released.

Deputies arrested Roger Shelton.

Shelton was charged with aggravated assault.

His bond was set at $15,000, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him. He remains in the Clay County Jail.

