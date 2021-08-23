2021 Prairie Arts Festival is still on

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Don’t drop those paintbrushes, the Prairie Arts Festival will not be canceled this year.

Although this year’s event will include some noticeable changes.

Festival hours are from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. to compliment city workers and first responders.

There is also no Prairie Train this year.

Organizers say the decision just makes to discontinue the train ride.

Other precautions include 3 handwashing stations and over half a dozen hands-free hand sanitizing and masks stations.

Masks are encouraged but not mandatory.

If you have any questions or concerns please call The Growth Alliance at 662-494-5121 or email lklutts@westpointms.org

