Aluminum Dynamics groundbreaking set for next week

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The groundbreaking is set for the new aluminum plant coming to Lowndes County.

Golden Triangle development link CEO Joe Max Higgins updated Exchange Club members on the project on Thursday afternoon.

The Link will host a groundbreaking ceremony for “Aluminum Dynamics” Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Higgins also talked about concerns that have been raised surrounding services at the plant when it’s up and running: access to first responders and onsite childcare.

“On the daycare, we actually met with the industry captains yesterday and unveiled that concept with them for the first time along with the fires stations and the ambulance, full-time ambulance out there. I think it was received fairly well we owe them some numbers and facts but it was the first time we ever presented it to them the daycare center was probably the hit of the party they gave us some ideas of things we can do to make it better ,” said Higgins.

The $2.5 billion aluminum mill will be located near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport, along with several co-locating customers.

Steel Dynamics will own the mill.