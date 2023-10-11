Aluminum Dynamics plans to host hiring event at EMCC Communiversity

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Progress continues on construction at Lowndes County’s newest industry, and the company is ready to start hiring.

Aluminum Dynamics is hosting a hiring event this Saturday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

Company officials will accept applications at The Communiversity at East Mississippi Community College.

They’ll be filling various positions in several fields including engineering, operations, maintenance, shipping, and administration.

The plant will have up to 750 employees when it begins operations in the summer of 2025.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter