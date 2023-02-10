Aluminum Dynamics set to break ground in Lowndes County March 7
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A groundbreaking date is set for the largest economic development project in state history.
The ceremony for Aluminum Dynamics will be on March 7 on Charleigh Ford Jr. Drive.
Activity on making the groundbreaking possible has been happening for weeks.
The $2.5 billion aluminum mill will be located near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport, along with several co-locating customers.
Steel Dynamics will own the mill.
1,000 jobs will be created over seven years, along with spin-off jobs at the mega site.
A number of local and state officials are expected to attend.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter