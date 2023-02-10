Aluminum Dynamics set to break ground in Lowndes County March 7

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A groundbreaking date is set for the largest economic development project in state history.

The ceremony for Aluminum Dynamics will be on March 7 on Charleigh Ford Jr. Drive.

Activity on making the groundbreaking possible has been happening for weeks.

The $2.5 billion aluminum mill will be located near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport, along with several co-locating customers.

Steel Dynamics will own the mill.

1,000 jobs will be created over seven years, along with spin-off jobs at the mega site.

A number of local and state officials are expected to attend.

