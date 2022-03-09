Alumni welcome back on campus for homecoming at the “W”

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women alumni can finally step foot back on campus for homecoming.

This year will be the first in-person Homecoming celebration at the W since the COVID pandemic.

Events will include a luncheon honoring the Golden Girls Classes of 1970-72, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of The W’s 1971 National Basketball Championship win and a new soiree, Magnolia Mingle, on Shattuck Lawn.

Dates for Homecoming will be April 7th-10th.