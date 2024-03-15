AM Severe storms giving way for more showers later

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI): This morning’s severe storms have passed through Northeast Mississippi, and rain will steadily fall for the next few hours.

FRIDAY: We started our Friday morning off with lots of storms, some even being severe at times. The good news is that the main severe complex has moved out of our area, but more showers and rain are still going to be apparent throughout the afternoon and evening. Sky conditions will be overcast with rain showers throughout the day, and we will be warming into the low 70s for our afternoon high.

THE WEEKEND: The rain begins to clear by Friday evening leaving Northeast Mississippi with a mostly cloudy sky but no rain! Clouds should clear through the day Saturday with sunshine starting to mix in at times. Temperatures will be in the 70s for Saturday! Chances of rain come back into the forecast early Sunday morning as well as a drop in temperatures! The high for Sunday will be on the milder side with a temp of 66.

NEXT WEEK: The beginning of next week is looking dry and much cooler! High temperatures for the first part of the work week remaining in the upper 50s and low 60s. There is even a chance of frost early Monday morning!