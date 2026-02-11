AM Showers And Cooler Temps For Wednesday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few showers in the morning will give way to mostly dry conditions by the afternoon. Temperatures remain cooler for the rest of the work week.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy conditions with a few isolated showers to start this morning. Some rain chances will remain possible through the morning but by the afternoon we should dry up and even see some breaks in the clouds prior to sunset! Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s, cooler than the past two days where we have been in the upper 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Much colder tonight as lows drop back down into the mid 30s. Cloud cover will decrease down to mostly clear skies.

THURSDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine throughout the day with highs only reaching the low 60s this time around. A beautiful day to enjoy before cloud cover increases on Friday along with storm chances this weekend.