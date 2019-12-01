Amazon called out for selling Auschwitz-themed Christmas items

Amazon on Sunday removed several products that featured images of a concentration camp from its online store. The Auschwitz Museum and Memorial called out the online retailer on Twitter for selling Christmas ornaments and a bottle opener with pictures of Auschwitz-Birkenau, a complex of concentration and extermination camps located in Poland operated by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Snowflake and bell-shaped ornaments were printed with images of the camp. The image was also seen on a bottle opener refrigerator magnet. The items were sold by user Fcheng, who sells a variety of Christmas ornaments featuring images of places from around the world.

- Advertisement -

The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum tweeted about the items Sunday morning, calling them “disturbing and disrespectful.”

Selling “Christmas ornaments” with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers. https://t.co/0uG2JG558e pic.twitter.com/ucZoTWPk1W — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

The specific items shown in the original tweet were eventually removed, but the museum shared images of other products from a different seller that still remain on the retail site, saying “sadly, it’s not over.” The products still for sale include a mouse pad with a photo of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and a Christmas ornament with a picture of a freight car that was used for transporting people to these camps.

Sadly, it is not over yet @amazon. The “Massacre Auschwitcz (!) Birkenau Jewish Death” mousepad is another disturbing online product. We are not sure if @yadvashem would like the “Christmas ornament” with a freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination either. https://t.co/qDEEzqzwSU pic.twitter.com/wXExhFZPmV — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

Amazon did not responded to a request for comment.