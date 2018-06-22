Amazon to locate distribution center near Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Amazon says it’s building a distribution center near Birmingham that will employ 1,500 people.
A company statement issued Friday says the 855,000-square foot facility will be located west of Alabama’s largest city in Bessemer.
Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens tells news outlets the operation could eventually employ as many as 3,000 people. Local officials say the project is worth about $325 million.
Employees will receive full benefits and an average hourly wage of $14.65.
Birmingham is one of the last U.S. cities its size without an Amazon facility to fulfill orders. The region previously submitted a proposal for Amazon’s new headquarters but wasn’t selected.
Amazon already has a sorting center on the Gulf Coast at Mobile.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)