American Furniture fire declared arson

JACKSON – Mississippi Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney wants the public’s help to find the person suspected of setting a fire that destroyed American Furniture in Pontotoc County.

Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Ricky Davis says investigators suspect arson and the investigation is focused on a person of interest. SFMO investigators reported a broken door at the facility plus video of a person entering the building.

“People should know that we’re going to do everything we can to catch the person or persons responsible for setting this fire. We’re not setting back and waiting. We’re diligently working and following hundreds of leads. Still, we would appreciate any help the public can offer in catching the person who did this,” said Davis.

The SFMO is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Likewise, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward.

Tips can be called in anonymously to the State Fire Marshal Office at 1-888-648-0877.

The SFMO along with the ATF, Pontotoc County Sherriff’s Office, and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the fire.

Beth Reiss