American Furniture: We Will Be Back Soon

PONTOTOC (WCBI)- American Furniture officers say they hope to start making furniture again soon- hopefully one day next week.

Operations VP Cole Wiygul reached out to employees Friday night to assure them plans for production to resume are already underway. Wiygul says production areas and materials needed to make some lines are intact. Fire inspectors will have to certify which areas are safe to occupy before production starts .

Wiygul praised all of the staff for their loyalty during the day Friday and that first and foremost no one was injured

Below is the statement distributed by Wiygul via social media:

American Furniture Employees: we want you to know that we plan to start making furniture again next week. We will be reaching out through the supervisors and potentially the newspaper to give you more info over the weekend. I promise you all, we are doing everything possible to get back to work next week. We were very lucky in a sense, first and foremost no one was seriously injured; we still have all production areas and all kits – all we need is for the fire inspectors to sign off on the premises being safe and we will be back at it! Many of you showed a level of loyalty today that I (we) will never be able to repay, but I promise you we will be back soon and you will have a job! If you need something please let me know, but keep in mind that I can’t answer 100s of questions over FB, so please only ask if it’s really important. Otherwise I hope to see you all next week! Rest up, we have a lot of work ahead of us!!!