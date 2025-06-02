American Idol Winner Jamal Roberts returns home for concert

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Meridian native and American Idol Winner Jamal Roberts performed in his hometown over the weekend.

“Man, I love home. I don’t really see myself leaving if I can help it,” said Roberts.

Roberts returned home to Meridian for his first concert since the national competition.

“Been on and off the roads ever since I got through with American Idol. And it’s a lot more to come. So, you know, every I time I get that moment, to come back home, I’m definitely spending it with my girls,” said Roberts.

Hundreds of fans flooded Q.V. Skyes Park for the hometown hero.

Friends of Jamal Roberts hosted the event.

“He’s always been humble. He’s always known how to sing. Very respectful,” said Kimberly Burton, a Meridian native and family friend.

“He’s still like a good guy. He has a good personality. He’s like never negative, so I had to come out and support him,” said Demarkio Gale, a Meridian native and concert participant.

Roberts said his recent win still feels like a dream.

“Still ain’t really just set in with me yet. So, you know, I’m still just trying to live in the moment,” said Roberts.

The father of three said his main goal is to provide for his family.

“I just want to be in a place where they won’t have to worry about anything,” said Roberts.

He said he is grateful for the growing community that supports him.

“Meridian has always stood ten toes behind me no matter what it was. But it’s more now like everybody, every race, every age. And you know, I’m just loving the support from all around,” said Roberts.

Jamal Roberts will be going on tour soon with three other artists. He’s not allowed to announce the names yet, but he says to stay tuned.

