Americans eligible for free COVID-19 test as cases continue to rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – News that Americans are eligible for the third round of free COVID tests comes as cases soar in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,844 new cases today.

269 people across the state are hospitalized with the virus.

The CDC reports seven counties in our viewing area have high transmission rates, right now.

Click the link here to order a free test.