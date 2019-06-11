Americans taking on Thailand in first World Cup match

Team USA kicks off quest to win Women’s World Cup Match day five of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off in Paris Tuesday afternoon. The day’s matches feature New Zealand and the Netherlands in Group E and all four teams of Group F, the last group in the tournament. Who’s playing in the Women’s World Cup today? New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET | Le Havre (FS1)

Chile vs. Sweden, 12 p.m. ET | Rennes (FS1)

United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. ET | Reims (Fox) Match day five of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off in Paris Tuesday afternoon. The day’s matches feature New Zealand and the Netherlands in Group E and all four teams of Group F, the last group in the tournament. Follow along with updates throughout the day.

New Zealand 0-0 Netherlands (halftime) New Zealand vs. Netherlands is the early game Tuesday, culminating Group E's first matches. This is only the second World Cup for the Netherlands but the fourth consecutive for New Zealand. Both countries faced each other in the group stage of the 2015 Women's World Cup in a 1-0 win to the Netherlands. The Netherlands advanced to the knockout stage last World Cup, but were knocked out immediately in the round of 16. New Zealand, however, has never advanced beyond the group stage in their prior four tournaments. Watch New Zealand vs. Netherlands online What: FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 Where: Le Havre, France

Le Havre, France Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

9:00 a.m. ET TV channels: FS1

FS1 Online stream: fuboTV (get free trial)

Chile vs. Sweden – 12 p.m. The first two teams in Group F kick off at 12 p.m. ET. This will be Chile's first appearance in the Women's World Cup. Sweden, on the other hand, are seasoned veterans having played in all seven prior World Cups. Sweden has never won the tournament, but they have finished third in two tournaments and were runners-up to the U.S. in 2003. Sweden has improved over recent years and knocked the U.S. out of the 2016 Olympics in the quarterfinal round on penalty kicks. Watch Chile vs. Sweden online What: FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 Where: Rennes, France

Rennes, France Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV channels: FS1

FS1 Online stream: fuboTV (get free trial)

United States vs. Thailand – 3 p.m. The U.S. Women's National Team are the last team to kick off their 2019 Women's World Cup campaign. They face Thailand at 3 p.m. ET from Reims, France, Tuesday. The U.S. are the clear favorite to win. With five wins and two draws, they have never lost an opening match in the history of the tournament. The only prior time these two teams met resulted in a resounding 9-0 victory for the United States. Women's World Cup: USA vs. Thailand Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Auguste-Delaune II – Reims, France

TV channel: Fox and Telemundo

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: USA -5 (+105) | Thailand +5 (-125) | O/U: 5