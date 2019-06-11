Americans taking on Thailand in first World Cup match

Who’s playing in the Women’s World Cup today?
- New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET | Le Havre (FS1)
- Chile vs. Sweden, 12 p.m. ET | Rennes (FS1)
- United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. ET | Reims (Fox)
New Zealand 0-0 Netherlands (halftime)
New Zealand vs. Netherlands is the early game Tuesday, culminating Group E’s first matches. This is only the second World Cup for the Netherlands but the fourth consecutive for New Zealand. Both countries faced each other in the group stage of the 2015 Women’s World Cup in a 1-0 win to the Netherlands.
The Netherlands advanced to the knockout stage last World Cup, but were knocked out immediately in the round of 16. New Zealand, however, has never advanced beyond the group stage in their prior four tournaments.
Chile vs. Sweden – 12 p.m.
The first two teams in Group F kick off at 12 p.m. ET. This will be Chile’s first appearance in the Women’s World Cup. Sweden, on the other hand, are seasoned veterans having played in all seven prior World Cups.
Sweden has never won the tournament, but they have finished third in two tournaments and were runners-up to the U.S. in 2003. Sweden has improved over recent years and knocked the U.S. out of the 2016 Olympics in the quarterfinal round on penalty kicks.
United States vs. Thailand – 3 p.m.
The U.S. Women’s National Team are the last team to kick off their 2019 Women’s World Cup campaign. They face Thailand at 3 p.m. ET from Reims, France, Tuesday.
The U.S. are the clear favorite to win. With five wins and two draws, they have never lost an opening match in the history of the tournament.
The only prior time these two teams met resulted in a resounding 9-0 victory for the United States.
2019 Women’s World Cup standings
Group A Standings
- France (1-0-0) 3 points
- Norway (1-0-0) 3 points
- Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points
- South Korea (0-0-1) 0 points
Group B Standings
- Spain (1-0-0) 3 points
- Germany (1-0-0) 3 points
- China (0-1-0) 0 points
- South Africa (0-0-1) 0 points
Group C Standings
- Brazil (1-0-0) 3 points
- Italy (1-0-0) 3 points
- Australia (0-1-0) 0 points
- Jamaica (0-0-1) 0 points
Group D Standings
- England (1-0-0) 3 points
- Argentina (1-0-0) 3 points
- Japan (0-1-0) 0 points
- Scotland (0-0-1) 0 points
Group E Standings
- Canada (1-0-0) 3 points
- Netherlands (0-0-0) 0 points
- New Zealand (0-0-0) 0 points
- Cameroon (0-0-1) 0 points