It's a last minute surge as hunters shop for supplies and gear. But one item on their checklist has been tough to find. Ammunition sells out quickly.

CLAY COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- In Mississippi, Alabama and across much of the south, Saturday is the beginning of dove season.

It’s a last minute surge as hunters shop for supplies and gear.

But one item on their checklist has been tough to find. Ammunition sells out quickly.

The people who sell guns and ammunition are seeing an increase this month in buyers. Most shoppers can agree finding the right ammunition has been a challenge.

At Gary’s Pawn and Gun in West Point, most customers are grabbing what they can while it’s there. Some, like Gary Alexander, have even traveled from hours away.

” I came from Tupelo on the way to Meridian and they always advertise that they always get shipments in everyday of ammo so I knew it would be a good place to stop and check and see,” said Alexander.

Alexander says he’s searched several places, but Gary’s has been a one-stop shop.

” I needed some shells for dove hunting season. Anything I could get a good selection in for anything you’d want.Any kinds of hunting,” said Alexander.

Owner Gary Dedeaux says the phone has been ringing off the hook. And foot traffic hasn’t slowed down.

” We’re seeing people come in from Alabama and even in Tennessee, we’re not that far only 80 miles from Tennessee but we’re seeing them come from that way because they can’t find a-lot of ammunition and a-lot of firearms. All of your college football and NFL, it’s still up in the air so we are seeing more and more people resort to other things like hunting,” said Dedeaux.

While most places run dry on ammo inventory, Dedeaux is keeping shelves stocked.

“We get ammunition just about everyday. We get trucks coming weekly. There’s a-lot of ammunition that most people don’t have and we’ve been blessed to the fact that we have it and plenty of it,” said Dedeaux.

Staff members are also taking call-in orders at the Gary’s locations in Columbus and West Point.