Amory attempted murder case leads to arrest in 2-year-old homicide case

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory police made an arrest in a two-year-old homicide case after a woman was attacked.

37-year-old Darcus Neely was charged with capital murder and attempted murder.

The attempted murder charge came after a woman was assaulted on Hatley Road.

She was in serious condition when she was taken to a Tupelo hospital.

Investigators said Neely lived in the area.

The Amory man was being held without bond in the Monroe County jail.

Neely was apparently a person of interest in the death of 77-year-old Judy Baxter.

Baxter was killed inside her home in August 2021.

Up to this point, no arrest had been made in the case.

Amory police said there are similarities between the two cases that Neely was being charged with.

More charges were possible.

The cases will be presented to a Monroe County Grand Jury.

