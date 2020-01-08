Amory City Leaders Draft Ordinances Legalizing Sale Of Alcohol

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Within the next month, Amory residents will be able to legally purchase an adult beverage.

During last month’s special election, residents voted to legalize the sale of beer, alcohol, and light wine.

Now, city leaders are moving forward with adopting two new ordinances.

On Tuesday, the board of aldermen held a public hearing allowing residents to weigh in on the ordinances.

The new law is set to go into effect in early February.

Click here to read up on the ordinances for beer, alcohol and light wine.