Amory community members ban together after tornado damage

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been three days since the city of Amory was hit by a tornado leaving many people without homes and parts of the city destroyed.

People have been donating supplies, money, and time to help.

“I typically have 20 pine trees all around and there were none left standing. The trees were blocking the house, on top of the house so yeah I didn’t even recognize my own house,” said Will Pate who lost his home in the storm.

People who are just happy to be alive.

I’ve cried for the ones that ain’t got nothing that’s lost everything. I’m crying for myself to be thanking God for still being here.

After the tornado hit Friday night, the call for help went out.

Over 1,500 houses were damaged, leaving many families without homes.

And no one had access to water.

People from everywhere have donated palettes of water, clothes, food, and so much more.

The response has been overwhelming.

Kevin Caldwell, owner of J Furniture in Amory stopped furniture production and opened his warehouse as a donation center.

He said when disaster strikes it’s not about the money. It’s about the community.

“When something like this happens and you see that bones of a community where you find the heart of the community when something bad like this happens and it goes from a really sad situation to a really hopeful situation,” said Caldwell.

Over the weekend, men, women, and even children donated tireless hours to their community.

Beth McArthur said her city will come back stronger.

“It is so humbling and heartwarming and the community has just been wonderful and we have all stuck together. We have all come together and we are rallying and we are a strong community that sticks together and we’ve had tragedy before and we know how to handle this. Everybody has everybody’s back and with the good Lord’s Strength and the Good Lord’s Kindness we will rally and we will come back stronger,” said McArthur.

Recommended Donations:

Water

Tissue

Paper towel

Sunscreen

Cleaning Supplies

Gloves

Hygiene products

Plastic Cutlery

Rakes

*NO CLOTHES*

