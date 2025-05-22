Amory community speaks out about future recovery plans to MDA

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2023 tornado in Amory caused massive damage, and many residents are still rebuilding.

State leaders are working on a new action plan to help communities recover and prepare for future disasters.

The Mississippi Development Authority is looking to use recovery funds more effectively to support long-term needs in cities like Amory.

That includes gathering public input to improve housing and infrastructure programs still underway from recent disasters.

At a community meeting hosted by Chuck Bearman OF MDA’s Community Incentive Division, residents shared feedback on how recovery efforts can improve.

“I think the most frequently asked questions were specific questions about how the housing programs can apply to my situation and how I can get recovery from this program,” Bearman said.

At the meeting, home and business owners discuss how or if the current plan has been working for the area.

Mayor Corey Glenn said the community is grateful for the help and is still in need.

“Just realizing the need that still exists and very much thankful that we do have continued resources to come into the community to help those that remain in need,” Glenn said. “So, again come a long way as you’ve seen throughout the community, but there is still a need that exists.”

MDA leaders said grants and new programs could be available as soon as this fall.

“They were very interested in what we were talking about and we were getting some really great comments from everyone and some really good questions,” Bearman said. “We are going to take all those things back, we are going to look at what those comments were and we are going to see if there’s ways we can make our action plan better than the current draft.”

The MDA said it is continuing to plan out several community development programs to support long-term recovery needs throughout the state.

