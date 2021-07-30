Amory downtown continuing to grow with new business

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County town continues to see development in its downtown area.

In the past year, downtown Amory has seen new businesses come in and established businesses relocate there.

- Advertisement -

One business that is helping spur the development is “The Coffee Pot.” The popular business moved into a different building, and also moved “Amped Nutrition” into the same space.

Erin Reeves is co-owner of both businesses and says the climate is right for new businesses in downtown Amory and they have big plans for unoccupied spaces in their building.

“It was one big huge building we did divide into several different buildings, so we do have our future plans for one of the buildings beside us we would like to expand for an exciting business we would like to bring to Amory that is needed here, and we have our other buildings we will be renting out,” said Erin Reeves, Coffee Pot owner.

Reeves was instrumental in getting the “WAITR Delivery App” to start service in Amory.