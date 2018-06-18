Amory Food Bank provides creative writing opportunity

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Amory Food Bank takes a unique approach to raising donations for needy residents.

This week, kids can attend a creative writing course, and the cost to attend is donations, monetary or edible.

Instructor Rachael Shibley says this was a way for her to combine two of her passions: teaching writing and helping the food pantry.

Lessons in the class range from poetry to memoirs.

“I wanted to open it to all kids in our community and so whether they want to donate money to the food pantry or donate canned goods, I wanted to make sure that anyone in our community if they wanted to attend they could. It’s fun. It gets them excited about learning and writing,” said class instructor and Amory High School English Teacher, Rachael Sibley.

You can visit the Food Bank’s Facebook Page here.